With successful COVID-19 safety measures Columbia Basin College adds more residents to Sunhawk Hall

PASCO, WA - Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia Basin College is seeing an increase in students choosing to live on campus this winter.
The college reports it is adding more ten residents to Sunhawk Hall, compared to winter quarter last year.
Since March, there have been two instances of positive COVID tests for residents, but safety measures have limited any further spread within the hall.
Residence hall director Dan Quock says students love the living quarters, but wish dorm life could get back to normal soon. “It’s really hard to try and compete with that face to face interaction that students get,” Quock says, “Because that’s what really they’re looking for. So they have their roommates but they really want to get to know other people in their community, and that’s an aspect they’ve really been struggling with.”
The college has succeeded in keeping the dorm open through strict social distancing measures in common areas. In the instances they’ve had a resident test positive, isolation measures have included the college paying to pick up and deliver laundry to each room.
Sunhawk Hall is the college’s on campus residence facility, located on 20th Ave. in Pasco, overlooking a section of Sun Willows Golf Course. The facility offers 126 beds in 44 apartment-style units.
For more information about CBC’s Sunhawk Hall, visit http://housing.columbiabasin.edu/