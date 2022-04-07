Witnesses reported two cars chasing one another while one was shooting the other in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA - Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of N Volland St. before 10:30 p.m. in Kennewick after reports of shots heard in the area.
When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses say they saw two vehicles chasing each other while one person was shooting at the other vehicle.
Officers recovered several casings at the scene.
At this time, there have been no reported injuries from the incident.
Officers believe it's an isolated incident and it's not a threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Kennewick Police Department.
