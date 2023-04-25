HERMISTON, Ore.- One person was apprehended after going through yards in a Hermiston neighborhood thanks to several witnesses and security camera footage.
Hermiston Police responded to the area of SW Cottonwood Drive and W Highland near SW 7th Street around 9:30 a.m. on April 25 and searched for the suspect in nearby yards and outbuildings.
Officers got tips from witnesses and watched home security camera footage to determine which direction the suspect was moving in and found them on the 800 block of SW 7th Place according to the HPD.
Hermiston Police are reminding residents that if they see something they should say something.
