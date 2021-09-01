Witnesses stop a woman from stealing a toddler at a Yakima park Tuesday evening

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Officers arrested a woman who tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl while she was at the park with her 11-year-old sister Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday, August 31st at about 8:45 pm, Yakima police officers were sent to Miller Park (502 North 4th Street) regarding a report of a possible attempted kidnapping. An Officer arrived to find several subjects holding a 26-year-old homeless female on the ground.
The officer was told the female on the ground had attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old child from the park. The 11-year-old sister of the potential kidnapping victim chased the adult female as she ran off carrying the younger child. The 11-year-old was able to catch up to the suspect, but was struck by the suspect and knocked to the ground.
Two adult male bystanders intervened in the incident by holding the suspect until police could arrive. According to police, the suspect was not known to the 11-year-old, the 3-year-old, nor girls’ family.
“Officers believed the female suspect was suffering from mental health issues based on her behavior and statements she made to the officers,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said.
“We are very thankful the two men, who didn’t want to be identified, recognized the situation and immediately acted, preventing every parent’s worst nightmare – having a child abducted,” Seely said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of 2nd degree kidnapping and two counts of assault 4th degree. The identity of the suspect won’t be released until she is formally charged. Anyone with information that may be relevant to this case is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.