WASHINGTON- The wolf population showed a five percent increase compared to 2021's count. The study also found Washington's first recolonized wolf pack in the south Cascades.
The study is the 14th in a row to show an increase.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Tribes found 37 packs of 216 wolves throughout the state. Breeding pairs increase by seven to now have 26 successful pairs. The last study showed 206 total wolves among 33 packs and 19 breeding pairs.
Packs have been found across the state including packs in Klickitat, Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Spokane counties.
The count is an estimated number, with the actual total believed to be higher due to methods of tracking which includes tracks, aerial and camera surveys which don't take into account lone wolves.
Despite the increase in wolf populations, the animals have not heavily impacted livestock as only 19% of packs were confirmed to have involved in livestock depredations.
Only 15 cattle and two sheep were confirmed wolf kills and one other was likely.
