Wolverines Return to Mount Rainier National Park After More Than 100 Years

ASHFORD, Wash. - Scientists have discovered the first reproductive female wolverine and her two offsprings in Mount Rainier National Park in over 100 years.

Wolverines are extremely rare in the United States. There are estimated to be only 300-1000 individual wolverines in the lower 48 US states.

This discovery would not have been possible without the hard work and the expertise of scientists and volunteers led by Dr. Jocelyn Akins of the Cascades Carnivore Project.

“Many species that live at high elevation in the Pacific Northwest, such as the wolverine, are of particular conservation concern due to their unique evolutionary histories and their sensitivity to climate change,” Akins said. “They serve as indicators of future changes that will eventually affect more tolerant species and, as such, make good models for conservation in a changing world.”

Scientists believe wolverines may start returning to the park with other confirmed sightings in adjacent areas near Mount Rainier National Park. Visitors can still monitor the wolverines' recovery however, the locations of the den cameras are not released to protect the wolverines from possible harm or accidental disturbance.

“Backcountry enthusiasts, skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers can help us monitor wolverines and contribute to studying their natural return to the Cascade ecosystem,” said Dr. Tara Chestnut, a park ecologist. “Wolverines are solitary animals and despite their reputation for aggressiveness in popular media, they pose no risk to park visitors. If you are lucky enough to see one in the wild, it will likely flee as soon as it notices you.”

Park visitors can report any wildlife observations or photos by going to the Mount Rainier online wildlife observations database. Visitors can also submit wolverine observations directly to Cascades Wolverine Project.

“Reporting wildlife observations is very helpful to the national park and other public land managers,” Chestnut said, “and if someone is lucky enough to get a photo of a wolverine or their tracks, we really want to know about it.”

To prevent disturbances of denning wolverines by park visitors, the park has also created a new carnivore tracking guide visitors can download before recreating in their public lands.

Park visitors, backcountry enthusiasts, and wildlife lovers can learn more about how they can participate in community-based science projects to monitor carnivores, including wolverines, with Cascades Carnivore Project and their partners at Cascades Wolverine Project.

Cascades Carnivore Project has opportunities for volunteers and community scientists to participate—both in the field and from home— in a variety of carnivore monitoring activities throughout the Cascade Range. Cascades Wolverine Project is an organization sponsored by Conservation Northwest to document wolverines and support wolverine recovery in the Washington Cascades.