YAKIMA, WA - A woman was rescued from the roof of a car with her dog after being stranded in the Yakima River.
Yakima Fire Department was called out to Zillah, south of the bridge about a quarter mile a few days ago according to Yakima County Fire District 5.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office as well as Yakima County Fire District #5, and other surrounding agencies, we were able to help find the woman and her dog and return them safely to the shore.
The Fire Department did not disclose on how the woman and her dog got stranded on top of the car in the river.
The responder's said the viability was so poor they were only able to see the flashlight’s reflection of the dogs eyes.
This allowed them to locate the patient just in time before they drove past them.
According to the team, the Yakima River was flowing fast enough they almost missed them.
There were no reported injuries of the woman and her dog.