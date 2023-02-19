BENTON CO.,- According to Benton County Fire District 1, crew responded to a single wide trailer fire off Bryson Brown Road in Benton County at 5 p.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived, they say the fire had started in the kitchen. BCFD 1 Public Information Officer Jenna Kochenauer says a woman and her 5-year-old grandson were home and were able to get of the home safely.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and began searching for the woman’s dog.
Kochenauer says that no one was injured but the dog is still unaccounted for at this time. The residents say they will be staying with family in the area. BCFD 1 says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.