RICHLAND, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department, a woman was arrested Sunday for starting a fire in the Claybell Park parking lot.

RPD says the woman was found with a lighter in her hand and standing next to a pile of burning debris that was reportedly very close to woodchips and sagebrush.

Kennewick Fire arrived soon after and quickly extinguished the fire.

The woman was arrested for Reckless Burning and violating City of Richland park rules.

RPD says starting unauthorized fires in parks is not allowed, especially during the State of Emergency Washington is currently in.