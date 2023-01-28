Woman arrested for allegedly trying to assault employee, trashing Kennewick gas station

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A woman was arrested for allegedly trashing a Kennewick gas station and trying to assault the store employee.
According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Food Mart on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. after several witnesses called to report the alleged destruction and assault.
In a press release, KPD said that the officers on scene were pointed to a woman trying to walk away from the area. Officers approached her and she was arrested.
KPD said that officers took the woman to the hospital and after she was cleared they then booked her into the Benton County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation. KPD asks anyone with information to contact police by calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
