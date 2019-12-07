Woman arrested for 'reckless burning' of RV trailer porch

A woman was arrested Friday for setting a fire on her RV's trailer porch.

It happened on the 1400 block of South Date Street in East Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says when firefighters arrived, they found the wooden front porch on fire and a woman inside who refused to get out.



35-year-old Terra Redmond eventually came out unharmed and the fire was put out. Deputies say when she was asked for her name, she lied.

She was arrested and booked for reckless burning in addition to a warrant from the Department of Corrections. She was treated at the hospital prior to booking for smoke inhalation.