KENNEWICK, Wash. -- UPDATE 6:56 p.m.
A 35-year-old woman was booked into the Benton County Jail after an hours-long standoff resulted in an apartment fire and SWAT response.
According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of N McKinley Street at around 11:00 a.m. for a wanted person.
Police claim that when they talked to the 35-year-old woman, she told them she had a gun, and KPD called for a response from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.
Officials said that before SWAT arrived, the apartment the woman was in caught on fire. KPD evacuated the apartments nearby, and SWAT was able to go in and arrest the woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was booked for outstanding warrants and new charges of arson 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, resisting arrest and false reporting.
No injuries were reported. Benton PUD said all power has been restored to the apartments affected by the outage requested by KFD.
Update 3:43 p.m.
Benton PUD have shut down the power to the area on W Clearwater and McKinley Street at the request of the Kennewick Fire Department.
The outage will affect 20-30 customers in the area and it's currently unknown as to when the power will return.
Update: 2:47 p.m.
At this time, we're told Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Pasco Police, Benton County Sheriff's Office and SWAT are on scene.
We have a member of the NonStop Local KNDU News Team on scene working to get more information.
Original Coverage 1:20 p.m.
According Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police Department, McKinley Street in Kennewick is closed on the 1st Ave and Clearwater Ave entrances.
Law enforcement and fire response are currently on scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.