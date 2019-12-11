PASCO, WA - A woman who eluded police in a car chase following a shooting Tuesday night has been arrested, and a 4-year-old child in the car during the chase has been placed with responsible adults.

At about 10:26 p.m., gunshots were reported in the area of the Lakeview Trailer Court on Road 40 East in the east end of Pasco.

Responding officers found two men in a white Silverado pickup with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, who were then taken to Lourdes Medical Center.

A half hour later, detectives found a vehicle associated with a potential suspect of the W. Ruby St. shooting that took place hours earlier. Police tried to stop the car but it took off, starting a car chase that went over the Blue Bridge on SR-395, west on SR-240 to Richland, and then east on I-182 back into Pasco and ending in the area of Road 44 and Riverhaven after several PIT maneuver attempts.

The driver, 26-year-old Kendra Ponce of Pasco, was arrested and booked on investigative holds for Eluding, Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment. Passenger Santiago Ayala Piñeda, 33, of Pasco, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A 4-year-old child who was in the car during the chase was placed with responsible adults.

This shooting is under investigation and the motive is unknown. Police believe the two shootings are unrelated at this time. Anyone with info is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-38673 Weapons.