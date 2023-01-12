A man held in what authorities characterize as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos was removed from a courtroom after becoming verbally disruptive. Mohammed Mesmarian's defense attorney on Tuesday asked for a competency evaluation and the judge ordered Mesmarian to remain jailed pending a Jan. 31 appearance before a state judge. Mesmarian's lawyer declined outside court to comment. Mesmarian is accused of ramming a car through a fence and setting the vehicle afire next to a transformer outside Las Vegas early Jan. 4. The facility serves several properties operated by MGM Resorts International. The company says it switched to the statewide electric grid with no effect at its casinos.