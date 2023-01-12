Arrest
Briana Chavez

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) was notified of a possible barn fire by Milton-Freewater Police around 8:53 p.m. on January 11.

Fire units responded to the scene at 1571 N. Elizabeth St in Milton-Freewater and found a barn on fire.

According to a UCSO press release the MFPD detained a female suspect at the scene.

Multiple witnesses provided statements to police officers and deputies and an initial on-scene investigation found that the female suspect allegedly set fire to the barn with a five-gallon propane tank and a torch according to the UCSO.

The suspect has been booked into the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of arson in the first degree.