KENNEWICK, WA -Kennewick Police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly struck a restaurant employee with her bag of food after complaining that the sandwich she had ordered in the drive-thru was wrong.
Kennewick Police say that on May 20, a Kennewick restaurant employee reported that the woman pictured had allegedly assaulted her at her job on May 18 at about 7:52 p.m.
The employee said that the woman customer was upset about a sandwich that she had ordered in the drive-thru, according to KPD. The woman came into the restaurant and was verbally aggressive towards the employee before reaching over the counter and allegedly striking her in the side of the face with the bag of food she was carrying.
Luckily, the victim was not injured, and she does not know the suspect.
KPD is asking for the community’s help in identifying the woman suspect in the photographs. If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact SECOMM at 509-628-0333 and reference the listed case number. You can also click "submit a tip" on the left hand side of your web browser to provide information.