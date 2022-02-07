KENNEWICK - One woman is recovering from life threatening injuries after being hit by a car last night.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was walking across the 5000 block of W Clearwater Ave. at 9:30 p.m. last night when she was hit by a car.
KPD and Kennewick Fire Department arrived on scene to help stabilize her before taking her to the hospital.
Officers say the car was left on scene and the driver ran away.
KPD is asking for anyone with any information on the drivers whereabouts or the incident itself to call their non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333.
This is a developing story and we are working to get the most accurate and up to date information as soon as possible.