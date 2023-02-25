Prosser, Wash. -
Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 call in Prosser after a woman said she had been assaulted.
After further investigation, BCSO says that the woman was pinned against a pick-up truck and had her hands tied. Deputies say she was let go by the man after screaming for help and being hit.
When BCSO got there, the suspect refused to come out of his house. BCSO says he eventually came out once he realized BCSO wasn't leaving and they were working on a search warrant.
The man was booked into the Benton County Jail unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence assault.
