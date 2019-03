PASCO, WA - Pasco Police responded to a report of a stolen car at the Loyalty Inn Saturday evening.

Officers spotted 33-year-old Ian Shipp driving the missing red toyota truck near Road 100. Shipp was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

It was soon revealed Shipp believed he was buying the car from a woman.

43-year-old Heather Evans, who was later identified and located at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and taken to Franklin County.