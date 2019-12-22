FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Two people are hurt after a crash that happened last night.

The two vehilces were both heading southbound on State Route 395, 11 miles north of Pasco when it happened.

State troopers say 43-year-old Andrea Percifield hit the woman's vehicle in front of her.

Both women were taken to Lourdes Medical Center.

Troopers listed the cause of the crash as "inattention."

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office also assisted during the crash, and want to remind everyone that even though it may be frustrating to get stuck behind slow drivers on the highway, safety comes first.

You should approach that situation like you would a red light. Brake, slow down, and be patient until you can change lanes.