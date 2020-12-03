Woman Creates Poem to Thank Delivery Drivers

Throughout the holiday season, many packages are carefully transported by local delivery drivers who ensure that your package makes it to your front door or mailbox.

Lynn Schoffstoll's husband Jeff has been a UPS driver for over 30 years, and she says people may not realize what they go through to make the holidays a little bit brighter.

So, she wrote this poem.

"There is a guy, all dressed in brown.

He delivers packages all over town

He's kinda like Santa this time of year

He has a brown truck instead of reindeer

You see him in the morning, you see him at night

He delivers toys to the kids' delight

Unlike Santa, he delivers all year

So let me just make a few things clear

He is not Santa, he's someone's dad

Your package will get to you, don't make him feel bad

He's trying his best but, it's busy you know

He's working in rain, fog, or snow

He's trying to make your holiday shiny and bright

Don't get mad when he knocks at 9 o'clock at night

He loves a "Thank you" and maybe a smile

And to pet your dog every once in a while

So next time you see him, give him a cookie or two

You see, like Santa, he likes them too."

