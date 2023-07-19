TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking any witnesses of a hit-and-run that critically injured a woman on July 14 to come forward.
The car versus pedestrian crash happened on SR 97 at the intersection of Fort Road around 4:20 a.m. A 23-year-old Wapato woman in the crosswalk was hit by a car driving northbound on SR 97.
The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. According to the WSP the driver and car are still unknown.
Anyone with any information on the crash or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact WSP Detective James Stairet at 509-378-2753 or 509-734-5818, or by email at James.stairet@wsp.wa.gov.
