Woman dead after rollover crash

TOPPENISH, WA - A woman is dead after a crash in Toppenish Friday night. Toppenish police say a car went off the roadway and rolled into an irrigation canal.
A Toppenish officer arrived on the scene first and pulled the 25-year-old driver, Amber Delon up the bank.
Officers on scene immediately started CPR, a life flight helicopter also responded to the scene.
A witness says Delon tried to pass three cars that were travelling southbound, but a northbound truck made Delon swerve back into her lane, she lost control and skidded off the road.
Police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
This crash is under investigation.