BENTON COUNTY, WA - Around 10 p.m. Saturday night the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 51 year old woman with gunshot wounds on the 17000 block of 1083 PR NW. When they arrived lifesaving measures were attempted but the woman had died.

After investigating the The Benton County Sheriff's Office detectives have probable cause to arrest the husband 55 year old Silvestre Fuentes Sr. Fuentes Sr. is believed to be driving a red with a cream-colored top 1989 Ford Bronco with the Washington licese number of #BAP2794. The incident is still under investigation if you have any information contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-735-6555