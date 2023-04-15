Woman found dead in Ellensburg apartment; officials ask for public's help

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The death of a 46-year-old Ellensburg woman is under investigation, according to the Ellensburg Police Department.
In a press release, EPD said officers responded to the Spurling Court apartments on April 14 at 9 p.m. The report said a woman was found dead in her apartment by an acquaintance.
The cause of death is under investigation.
EPD asks that anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time contact investigators at 509-962-7280.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.