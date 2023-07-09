Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Temperatures will slowly drop through the evening hours, but will remain quite warm through the night. However high temperatures on Monday will be cooler than today and there is even a chance of rain in some locations. Therefore, the heat advisory is being allowed to expire.

...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY EVENING... .A frontal passage will produce breezy to windy west winds through the Columbia River Gorge eastward along the Blue Mountain foothills and into the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. Along with enhanced winds and low relative humidities, abundant lighting is expected to move across the lower Columbia Basin WA and the Blue Mountains of Washington. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA691 AND WA692... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 691 Lower Columbia Basin and 692 Blue Mountains of Washington. * IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will form this evening and continue through Monday evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be possible near and within storms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&