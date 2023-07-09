KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a woman was found dead in her home on the 88000 Block of Reata Road Sunday afternoon.

BCSO says deputies responded around 2:20 p.m. to a report of a dead woman at a house on Reata Road.

Following a sweep of the house, the woman's husband was found inside. He was reportedly called out of the house and taken into custody.

The man reportedly had a self-inflicted wound and was brought to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

Tags