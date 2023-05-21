Woman found dead in Saturday night Finley house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- One person died in a house fire in the Finley area late Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post by Benton County Fire District #1, crews responded to a house fire at 221108 E Bryson Brown Road, where they had to use bolt cutters to open the gate and access the property.
Officials said that when crews entered the house, they found an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead after medics attempted to revive her for over 30 minutes.
The Kennewick Fire Department and Benton PUD assisted BCFD 1.
Investigators believe that the cause of the fire was a defective fan in the kitchen. They don't know if the house had working smoke detectors.
