KENNEWICK, Wash.-Kennewick Police responded to reports of an assault on the 700 block of N. Tweedt Street in Kennewick on the morning of April 20 that sent two people to the hospital.
According to the KPD initial reports indicated that a 39-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl had been stabbed multiple times.
The 14-year-old girl was in a fight with someone she knew when the 39-year-old tried to stop it. During the fight both female victims were stabbed according to the KPD.
Both victims were transported to the hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Kennewick Police are investigating and a suspect is not in custody at this time. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
