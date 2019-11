Yakima County, Wash. - A woman walking along I-82 a mile outside of Yakima got hit by a car and killed Friday night.

Washington State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 pm at Resthaven Road. Troopers say the woman was in the west bound lanes of Interstate 82 when a pickup truck hit her. She was taken to Astria Health Hospital where she later died.

The woman hasn't been identified yet. Troopers say there were no drugs or alcohol involved and no charges will be filed against driver.