YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima Police Department was en route to the 400 block of N 6th Avenue around 5 p.m. following reports of shots fired when they heard more shots go off.
One woman was in an altercation with her neighbor and shot at their car, according to YPD. The car was hit but no one was injured. The woman then went inside, and more shots were reported. YPD reported hearing someone scream for help, who they believe is the woman's girlfriend.
Police tried to negotiate with her but she was uncooperative, YPD reports.
Officers went inside with a K9 and arrested the woman. Her presumed girlfriend was not injured.
The woman is headed to the hospital for injuries she sustained from the K9.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
