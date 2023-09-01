YAKIMA, Wash.-A woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center after a hit-and-run on August 30.
Yakima Police responded to East “I” Street & Buwalda Lane around 7:00 p.m. for reports of a woman being hit while in the crosswalk of Buwalda.
According to the YPD the driver of a car failed to yield and hit the 45-year-old woman causing serious, but non life-threatening injuries before leaving the scene.
YPD Officers identified the car with the help of Flock Cameras and were able to locate it about an hour and a half after the crash. The driver has still not been identified.
The YPD Traffic Unit is now investigating the hit-and-run and is asking anyone in the community with any information or possibly video to come forward to help identify the driver.
Anyone with any information or video of the crash is asked to contact YPD Officer Darius Williams at 509-576-6525.
