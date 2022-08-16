ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night.
A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the parking lot. She was treated on scene, then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she later died from her injuries.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected factors in the accident at this time. The investigation into this accident is ongoing.
