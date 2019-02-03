PASCO, WA - A woman is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday that caused multiple crashes on I-182.

The accident happened at 8:31 p.m. near milepost 8.5 near Road 100.

44-year-old Kimberly Youngblood of Benton City died at the scene. Youngblood was driving eastbound on I-182 when she was hit by someone driving a blue Chrysler Sebring.

The impact caused her car to cross the median into the westbound lanes where she was then struck by five other cars.

Four other people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Traffic was backed up for several miles last night, the accident was cleared at 6:30 a.m.