KENNWEWICK, WA - A 29-year-old woman is dead after a single-car crash happened at a Kennewick roundabout early Thursday morning.

At about 3 a.m. on Jan. 30, Bricia Villasenor-Botello, 29, was driving westbound on 10th Avenue. She failed to negotiate the roundabout at Steptoe Street and her car left the roadway to the west. It rolled several times and crashed through two backyard fences.

Villasenor-Botello was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been wearing her seat belt.

The Kennewick Police Traffic Unit is investigating and believe that excessive speed was a factor in the collision. There is no indication at this time that alcohol or drugs were involved.