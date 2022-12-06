KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 32-year-old woman was killed while crossing Olympia Street around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to Sergeant Matthew Newton with the Kennewick Police Department.
While legally crossing the street, 32-year-old Bobbilee Martin was hit by a Dodge 3500 that was making a left turn from 4th Ave. onto Olympia St., according to Sergeant Newton. She died on scene.
Her family has been notified, according to Commander Aaron Clem.
KPD reports the Dodge driver immediately pulled over and cooperated with police. It does not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved, but the crash is still under investigation.
