FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Chiloe Chervenell,49, pleaded guilty to murder in the 1st degree on April 25 for killing her wife in Mesa in August of 2022.

Chevenell's sentencing is scheduled for April 27 in Franklin County Superior Court.

According to probable cause documents from Franklin County Superior Court, a caller to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a text from Chervenell stating that she had gone to Mesa to see her wife and had killed her.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Chervenell's home in Mesa on August 4, 2022, but could not find her wife, Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson.

Chervenell-Brinson's brother was at the home and reported that he had been getting texts from his sister's number, but that they did not sound like they were from her. A neighbor also reported receiving texts that were unlike ones Chervenell-Brinson would send.

Chiloe Chervenell had a current no-contact order with Chervenell-Brinson and the couple's two children, aged 7 and 9 according to court documents.

After hearing of the no-contact order Deputies began pinging Chervenell's phone and tracking it through Oregon.

According to the probable cause documents a Deputy discovered Chervenell-Brinson's body on the front porch partially covered with bicycles.

Deputies contacted Morrow County when the phone was pinging through Boardman, Oregon and a car was found on the side of the road in Irrigon with Chervenell and the two children sleeping inside.

According to the probable cause documents Chervenell was arrested based on the fact that she admitted to a friend that she killed her wife, a woman's body, later determined to be her wife was found at their home and she was found in her wife's vehicle across state lines with the children she had a no-contact order with.