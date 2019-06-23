Woman rescued from remote part of Yakima River

WEST RICHLAND, WA - A 37-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she stopped breathing while floating on the Yakima River north of West Richland.
The West Richland Police Department says other floaters stopped to give her CPR. She regained consciousness while first responders tried locating them.
Life Flight land on a small island and provided medical treatment before transporting her to the hospital.
Police want to take this time to remind floaters to always have a safety plan and make sure you know the area you are floating.