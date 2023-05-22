WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A woman was rescued from the Walla Walla River on May 21 by the Milton-Freewater Fire Department, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Umatilla County Search and Rescue.
UCSO reported that they received a call around 3:30 p.m. reporting a woman being swept away in the Walla Walla River near Harris Park. While officers were on their way, the woman had reportedly made it to a bank, however was still in danger due to the fast current.
According to a press release from UCSO, Deputy Sheriff Michael Walker used a climbing rope to rescue the woman by having her tie it around her body.
UCSO reported that Milton-Freewater Fire Department rescuers worked with people in the area to pull the woman to safety.
According to the UCSO press release, the woman was then transported by air via Lifeflight to receive medical care. An additional woman who had gone in the water to attempt to rescue her also received medical assistance at the park.
