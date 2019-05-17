Woman robbed at gunpoint

KENNEWICK, WA - Police investigate an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday night in Kennewick.

Officers responded to the 7800 Block of W Deschutes Ave for a report of an Armed Robbery at around 9:48 p.m.

The victim reported that a black male wearing a gray hoodie, that concealed most of his face, approached her while she sat in her vehicle and demanded her money while pointing a handgun at her.

After handing over her purse, the male subject fled on foot and two other male subjects were observed fleeing with the gunman.

The suspects are possibly white or Hispanic with one observed wearing a red hoodie and the other wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you were in the area at this time and observed any distinguishable features of these males, have any information on this robbery, or have camera footage of these subjects, contact the Kennewick Police at

(509) 585-4208.