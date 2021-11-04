KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and Fire were sent to the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Kellogg and Clearwater when a two-car crash ended in fire after one of the vehicles struck a gas pump.
Kennewick Fire Department arrived quickly on the scene and got the fire under control but there was still serious damage to the building and car involved.
The driver of the first car is ok and had little to no damage to her car however the second car that struck the gas pump was severely burnt after the gas pump caught on fire.
The driver of the second car that struck the gas pump ran from the scene but was later located by police and arrested for a hit and run as well as driving under the influence. We do not have an update on their condition.