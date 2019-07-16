KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that was reported Monday, July 15 at about 9:10 a.m.

21-year-old Daisy Ramos arrived at the Kennewick Kadlec Emergency Center with a gunshot wound to the head. She was conscious, alert and able to give an initial statement, and was then transferred to another medical facility for treatment.

Ramos was wearing plaid pants, a bluish color t-shirt, and wrapped in a multi-colored blanket. She has black hair, appears to be of Hispanic descent, and is about 5'2" and 110 pounds. If you saw this woman within the 48 hours leading up to her arriving at Kadlec Emergency Center or have information concerning this investigation, please contact BCSO's non-emergency dispatch center at 509-628-0333.