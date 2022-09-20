SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
The woman was shot, but none of the passengers were hurt, according to Casey Schilperoort, YCSO's Public Information Officer. She drove to a Sunnyside home and called police, who think the shooting could possibly be gang-related.
