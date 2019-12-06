KENNEWICK, Wash. - A driver certainly drew some attention in her quest for a Fourth Meal.

While it's not uncommon for a person allegedly under the influence to crave some Taco Bell, the way a woman attempted to fulfill that craving early Friday morning was.

Kennewick Police responded to a call about an RV being stuck in a Taco Bell drive-thru just after midnight on Plaza Way Friday.

On top of the RV being stuck, it was driven the wrong way into the drive-thru to begin with.

KPD says the driver, 56-year-old Anastacia Etzwiler, was suspected of driving under the influence. She was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a $1,000 bond.