UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A woman was seriously injured after an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah Friday.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says around 9 a.m. August 12 the dispatch center received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah. Two passengers were reported injured, one with minor injuries, and an adult female with serious injuries to her legs and hips.
Umatilla County Search and Rescue found the woman on the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Frazier OHV Recreation Area. A six-person team carried her a little over one-half mile to get to a U.S. Forest Service Engine, which drove down an old logging spur to the Life Flight landing zone. No word on the current status of her injuries.
UCSO says multiple agencies were present to help including the U.S. Forest Service - Wallowa Whitman National Forest, Life Flight Network, U.S. Forest Service - Umatilla National Forest, Oregon State Police, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance and Umatilla County Search and Rescue.
