Kittitas County, WA - A woman is thrown from her car and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a crash Friday afternoon.
Around 3:04 pm, Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies along with personnel from Fire District 7, Hospital District 2 and the Washington State Patrol responded to an injury collision on Lower Peoh Point Rd in the area of Watson Cuttoff.
The vehicle was driven by a 28 year old female from Cle Elum and was traveling eastbound on Lower Peoh Point Rd. The vehicle failed to negotiate a sweeping right curve in the road and left the westbound shoulder of the road.
The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest against several small trees. The female was ejected from the vehicle and was located in the trees to the east of where the vehicle came to rest. The patient suffered severe injuries and was subsequently airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.
Witnesses at the scene stated that they observed the vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed just prior to the collision. The female was the only occupant of the vehicle and it is unclear if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The collision remains under investigation by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.