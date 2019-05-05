Woman transported to hospital after rollover crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - A woman was transported to a local hospital following a high speed rollover around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The crash that happened on Glade and Sagemoor Road in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Deputies say the 21-year-old female driver was travelling northbound when she lost control of the car and rolled multiple times.
She wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the car. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say speed was a contributing factor to the crash.