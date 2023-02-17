GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
A 23-year-old woman reportedly broke several windows and glass doors at the Grant County Courthouse around 1:45 a.m. on February 17.
The woman came to the courthouse to turn herself in on a misdemeanor bench warrant. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office she was turned away because the jail is on booking restrictions due to being at capacity and understaffed.
After leaving the courthouse the woman began breaking windows and the glass door and then she pulled the emergency fire alarm according to the GCSO.
The GCSO and Ephrata Police responded to the scene and the woman was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree malicious mischief and tampering with a fire alarm.
