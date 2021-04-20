PASCO, WA - Pasco Police arrested a woman Monday morning for assaulting another woman at Kahlua's Bar late Friday night.
Officers received a call at midnight Friday, April 16, for an ambulance to help an unconscious female that was bleeding from the ear. Once officers arrived at Kahlua's Bar on n. 4th St., they found no victim and no-one willing to say they were a witness. The crowd of patrons began streaming out the door while Kahlua employees attempted to prevent officers from entering. Officers entered but found no victim inside, either.
The victim, a 30-year-old female, turned up at Trios Medical Center, driven there by a friend. She had a laceration behind her ear, a knot on her head, clumps of hair missing, broken glass in her hair, and reported being knocked unconscious by the suspect, whom she knows. She said she came to outside in the parking lot of Kahlua’s, drove to Kennewick, and had a friend take her to Trios.
Officers spent a couple days looking for the suspect, Estefani Magdalena Ortiz, and on Monday morning, Ortiz called to say she heard that officers were looking for her. They met her, did further investigation, and booked her for Assault Second Degree.
Officers present at Kahlua’s on Friday night intend to provide the Washington State Liquor Control Board with observations they made at the time, recorded on bodycam video. In addition, anyone with more info about this assault is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Dave Dillsworth at dillsworthd@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-10554 Agg Assault.