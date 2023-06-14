KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three people were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash around 5 p.m. on June 13.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash in the southbound lane of SR 97 near milepost 160 about 23 miles north of Cle Elum after a car driven by a 42-year-old Salt Lake City woman rolled.
According to the WSP the driver and the two passengers in the car, a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
The 10-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and the driver and 6-year-old were taken to Central Washington Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but according to the WSP charges may be pending against the driver if drugs or alcohol are determined to have been a factor.
