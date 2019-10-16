RICHLAND, WA - Another person has died at the Hanford Site... the second in as many weeks.

The person was identified as 49-year-old Teresa Weathers. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.

The CH2M Hill Company sent out a letter to employees Wednesday afternoon about a death at the Plutonium Finishing Plant. Grief counseling support will be available for workers.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies say they were called out to the site at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. They say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Just last week, another person died on the site in a head-on car crash. You can read more by clicking here.