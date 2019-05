KENNEWICK, WA - A woman with a felony warrant out for her arrest was successfully detained by Kennewick Police Friday night.

Officers responded to Macy's at the Columbia Center Mall for a report of an alleged shoplifter. Loss prevention recovered 23 pieces of merchandise valued at over $900 from 30-year-old Maria Del Hernandez Touitou.

Touitou was booked into Benton County Jail on her felony warrant and also on charges of felony theft in the second degree and false reporting.